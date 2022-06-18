Advertise With Us
Pensacola man found guilty of charges relates for Capital riots

The Department of Justice website shows Jesus Rivera is facing four federal charges, including...
The Department of Justice website shows Jesus Rivera is facing four federal charges, including illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and disorderly conduct both inside and outside the U.S. Capitol building.
By WALA Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALA) - A Florida man has been found guilty of four misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

In a bench trial, Pensacola resident Jesus Rivera, 38, was found guilty Friday of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Authorities said his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to the government’s evidence, in the early afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, Rivera illegally crossed a perimeter set up by law enforcement officers and entered the Capitol grounds, eventually crawled into the building through a broken window

Rivera was arrested on Jan. 20, 2021, in Pensacola.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

