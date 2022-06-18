Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Popular Christian group “Truth” attracts thousands to Mobile church

Cottage Hill Baptist
Cottage Hill Baptist(WALA)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands gathered at Cottage Hill Baptist Friday night to celebrate 50 years of a popular Christian music group, Truth.

Truth was founded by former pastor of Springhill Baptist Church, Roger Breland, and Friday night was their final night singing, dancing, and clapping together.

The travelling music group Truth has performed over 10,000 concerts, toured 27 countries, and had over 400 alumni come through the group, and it’s impacted thousands through the power of music.

“I walked into the auditorium, and I couldn’t go two feet without running into someone I’ve known my whole life,” said John Breland, song of Roger Breland. “It’s just a big family reunion. Thousands of people are going to celebrate tonight.”

This group attracted people of all ages, cheering on family on stage.

“I’m just a proud niece,” said Hannah Phillips, attendee. “I’m excited to see her sing and perform. I’m hoping they’ll do great.”

Those impacted said Truth has shown millions their purpose in life throughout five decades of worship, shaping churches and leaders around the world.

“It’s really a lasting legacy of God’s faithfulness over the years,” said Breland.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Daily Dot Com: Limiting kids' summer screen time
Daily Dot Com: Limiting kids' summer screen time
Christian music group Truth performs at local church in final night together
Christian music group Truth performs at local church in final night together
Hale steps down as Prichard’s acting fire chief
Hale steps down as Prichard’s acting fire chief
That excessive heat has some people on the Eastern Shore being asked to conserve water and...
Fairhope residents asked to voluntarily conserve water & electricity