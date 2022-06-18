Record-breaking temps; Excessive Heat warnings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place all along the Gulf Coast. Today is going to be HOT. Daytime highs will be reaching up into the triple digits, with many areas maxing out near 101 degrees. However, feels like temperatures could get as high as 112 in areas under a Heat Advisory. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place along the coast, for the potential of heat indices getting up to 115 degrees. Take it easy today, and find plenty of A/C, stay hydrated, and take breaks if spending time outdoors.

Heading into this evening, overnight lows will drop down into the lower-to-mid 70s. But feels-like temperatures will have it feeling like the mid-80s.

Heading into Sunday, we will see plenty of sunshine once again, with daytime highs maxing out in the mid-to-upper 90s. Heat indices will once again be in the triple digits. There are plenty of outdoor events planned for tomorrow. Stay hydrated if making plans outside.

If heading to the beach, conditions are staying hot with low rip current risks,

The tropics are quiet for the next 5 days.

Have a great Saturday!

---

