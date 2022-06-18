Truck catches fire near gas pump in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a chaotic scene at the Clark’s gas station on Water Street Friday afternoon when a truck caught fire next to one of the gas pumps.

The assistant manager said the driver ran in asking for a fire extinguisher to try to put the fire out before it could spread but things quickly got out of control.

“We go outside and so far his truck is just smoking. There’s nothing there just smoke coming out of the truck,” said Deshonte Young, assistant manager. “So, he goes over there and he’s trying to move it. So, as he’s trying to move it the truck gets even more lit on fire.”

Customers were able to get out of the store while employees shut off the gas pumps before leaving the scene.

The driver was able to get away from the truck safely.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.