Despite sweltering heat, thousands attend Blues on the River

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Gulf Coast has felt some sweltering heat this week, but it didn’t stop people from getting out and having some fun this Father’s Day weekend.

Many went out to Cooper Riverside Park for “Blues on the River.” Despite the stifling heat, musical performers attracted quite the crowd.

“People are going to adapt to the heat,” said Malcolm Banks, attendee. “As you can tell, nobody is sitting in the middle. Everybody is behind the trees. People still want to be here, still wanted to come out, still want to see the acts, and it’s going to be a great night.”

People said ready or not, summer’s hot weather is already here and not going away any time soon.

“It’s just something we have to deal with,” said Kevin Upshaw, attendee. “It’s southern weather. We just have to deal with it.”

Unfortunately, this is looking like just the beginning of more inevitable heat.

“It’s only June,” said Upshaw. “We still have July and August, and August is the hottest month. Look at me now. I’m not sweating because I’m nervous, I’m sweating because I’m hot.”

