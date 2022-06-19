Inaugural Miss Juneteenth Pageant in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s first-ever Miss Juneteenth Pageant was held over the holiday weekend.

Contestants not only got to showcase their talents but also developed confidence and learned more about Black history and culture.

The pageant is sponsored by the Scholarship Pageantry Program which aims to create more opportunities for young girls. The program puts on pageants for girls between the ages of 13 and 18 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon was the emcee of the pageant.

