Lower humidity; still staying hot

A lot of events happening along the Gulf Coast today, and the good news is that it won’t be feeling *as hot* today. Daytime highs will be maxing out in the mid-to-upper 90s, with some inland spots possibly nearing the triple digits. The good news is that dewpoints have also dropped, so our heat indices won’t be feeling much hotter than the air temperature. Still, take it easy today, find plenty of A/C, stay hydrated, and take breaks if spending time outdoors.

Heading into this evening, overnight lows will drop down into the mid-to-upper 70s. But feels-like temperatures will have it feeling like the lower-80s.

Heading into Monday, we will see plenty of sunshine once again, with daytime highs maxing out in the mid-to-upper 90s. Heat indices will once again be in the triple digits, higher than today. There is also a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Stay hydrated if making plans outside.

If heading to the beach, conditions are staying hot with low rip current risks,

The tropics are quiet for the next 5 days.

This hot and sunny trend will continue into the week ahead.

