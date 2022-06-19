One dead in possible drowning in Baldwin County

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead in a possible drowning on Fish River, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a male in his mid-20s was swimming in the area when he went underwater and never resurfaced. A dive team found his body around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

---

