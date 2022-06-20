A/C repair companies busy on the Gulf Coast during heat wave

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It can be hard to handle the Gulf Coast heat without A/C. Brad Mills learned that the hard way this month after a lightning strike caused damage to his Baldwin County home.

“Humidity went from 50% 55% to 80% in my house with maybe 90-degree temperatures so you know that’s really uncomfortable,” he said.

Mills is like hundreds in our area forced to pick up the phone and find a repair company like Ontime Service.

“The hotter it gets the more the call volume picks up and the more urgency behind it,” said Owner of Ontime Service Kerry Adkins.

Adkins says with the heat wave holding strong his air conditioner repair staff is staying busy.

“A lot of calls, air conditioner not work at all, air conditioner not working well enough, my house is not as cool as I think it should be, can you guys check my air conditioner,” he said.

We called several other A/C repair companies and they are dealing with the same issue, but most said despite how busy they are most of the time they can get a technician sent out by the next day.

With the high heat, air conditioners are working overtime. Adkins says taking into account several factors like insulation, A/Cs can only do so much.

“Most systems are designed to allow for a 20-degree difference between the outside temperature and inside temperature of your home. So, if it’s 100 outside and you get it to 80. Your system may be doing all it can do,” Adkins said.

Back with Mills, just 24 hours after his sudden A/C outage, Ontime Service got the air back on.

“It makes a huge difference when you can come out of the car and get into the house as comfortable as can be outside of this heat,” Mills said.

Ontime Service says the best way to try and avoid A/C problems during heat waves is get your unit regularly serviced.

