Another hot day to start the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a pretty quiet morning so far on the Gulf Coast, but it’ll be another hot day ahead with a high in the mid 90s expected this afternoon and a “feel like” temperature of 105. That’s a little better than some of our heat level numbers last week, but the heat wave will get stronger as we move forward into later this week. Some of you will have storms that will pop up over you, but only 30% of the area will see that and the rain coverage will drop to less than 20% for Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will reach the 100s again this week with heat index values approaching 115 so get ready and have plenty of bottled water near by. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

