Citronelle teen killed in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager from Citronelle died in a crash early Saturday morning in Mobile County.

State Troopers said the wreck happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 96 about six miles west of Mount Vernon. Investigators said the 18-year-old was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and went off the road at a curve. The teen, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.