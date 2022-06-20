Advertise With Us
Citronelle teen killed in crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager from Citronelle died in a crash early Saturday morning in Mobile County.

State Troopers said the wreck happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 96 about six miles west of Mount Vernon. Investigators said the 18-year-old was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and went off the road at a curve. The teen, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

