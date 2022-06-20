Juneteenth celebration held in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Juneteenth celebrations were happening around the country, including in Prichard.

The city observed the holiday with a parade and family fun day.

Juneteenth is the oldest commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Those who attended said they were happy to celebrate freedom and learn about the history behind the holiday.

