Mobile police investigate 27th homicide of 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said Monday they are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon, the 27th intentional killing of the year.

It happened on West Clark Avenue, near the Prichard border. Police from both cities responded to the 911 call, but officials confirmed that it was on the Mobile side. Other than that, police said little, including the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death. Neighbors told FOX10 News on Monday that they did not want to talk about it.

The latest homicide puts Mobile on a pace to exceed last year’s total of 51 inside the city and its police jurisdiction.

A number of crime statistics have tended down over the past decade in Mobile, including robberies, burglaries and thefts. Murder has been an exception. And the gun violence has dominated the public discussion – everywhere from the mayor’s office to the courthouse to last month’s Republican primary for Mobile County district attorney.

Joshua Jones, the city’s new youth violence prevention coordinator, told FOX10 News that he is taking a “strategic” approach to the issue. Mobile is sponsoring a series of “Community Days” events in the neighborhoods where most of the violence is occurring.

“If we want to see a monumental change, it truly takes all of us, right?” he said during an episode of “Perspectives,” which will air Saturday at 9 a.m. “You have to pull together resources, pull together our talents, pull together our passion and address this issue from a holistic standpoint.”

Last year’s 51 homicides were the most of the past decade but not as many as 1995, when Mobile recorded 56 homicides.

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.