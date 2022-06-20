Pet of the Week: Meet “Frack”

This week’s Studio 10 Pet of the Week is an adorable puppy named “Frack” from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Frack is a 10-week-old Lab mix. He has a brother named “Frick” who was recently adopted.

To learn more about Frack and other adoptable dogs, click here.

Mobile County Animal Shelter

Monday - Friday: 10:00am to 4:00pm

Saturdays: 10:00am to 2:00pm

Phone: 251-574-3647

---

