Recipe: Rouses Spinach, Feta & Strawberry Sausage-Stuffed Bell Peppers
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound Rouses Fresh Spinach, Feta & Sausage (found in the fresh meat case)
½ cup Rouses Italian Bread Crumbs
1 medium egg, beaten
4 large bell peppers, tops and seeds removed
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
2. Combine sausage, bread crumbs and beaten egg in a mixing bowl to form stuffing. Stuff bell peppers with stuffing mixture.
3. Place stuffed bell peppers on a greased cookie sheet. Place in preheated oven and bake for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.
4. NOTE: You can substitute 4 portabella mushroom caps for the bell peppers if you prefer.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
---
