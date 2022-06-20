Advertise With Us
Recipe: Rouses Spinach, Feta & Strawberry Sausage-Stuffed Bell Peppers

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Rouses Fresh Spinach, Feta & Sausage (found in the fresh meat case)

½ cup Rouses Italian Bread Crumbs

1 medium egg, beaten

4 large bell peppers, tops and seeds removed

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Combine sausage, bread crumbs and beaten egg in a mixing bowl to form stuffing. Stuff bell peppers with stuffing mixture.

3. Place stuffed bell peppers on a greased cookie sheet. Place in preheated oven and bake for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.

4. NOTE: You can substitute 4 portabella mushroom caps for the bell peppers if you prefer.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

