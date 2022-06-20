Advertise With Us
Vehicle fire inside Wallace Tunnel shuts down I-10

Vehicle on fire in westbound Wallace Tunnel after crash
Vehicle on fire in westbound Wallace Tunnel after crash
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash led to a fire inside the westbound Wallace Tunnel.

The fire burned for more than 20 minutes before crews could get to the crash site to extinguish the blaze.

Details about injuries have not been reported.

The westbound lanes of the interstate are currently blocked. Crews reopened the eastbound lanes about an hour after the crash.

Vehicle on fire in westbound Wallace Tunnel after crash
Vehicle on fire in westbound Wallace Tunnel after crash
Vehicle on fire in westbound Wallace Tunnel after crash
Vehicle on fire in westbound Wallace Tunnel after crash

