Accused Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooter Hezekiah Belfon back behind bars in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused in a shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium is back behind bars in Mobile.

Hezekiah Belfon was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday evening.

He was arrested in Florida back in March after being on the run from police for five months. Police have charged Belfon with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred during a football game in October between Williamson and Vigor high schools.

Two others also have been charged in the case. A 17-year-old who has not been identified because of his age and Jail Montrell Scott Jr.

