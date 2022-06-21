Alabama voters head back to polls for primary runoff election

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Voters in Alabama are heading back to the polls today to cast their ballot in the primary runoff election.

One of the races we’re covering is the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Katie Britt, retiring Sen. Richard Shelby’s former chief of staff, is running to succeed her old boss. She’s up against Congressman Mo Brooks from north Alabama.

Britt just missed getting an outright majority in the first round, and now she has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Brooks initially had Trump’s backing, but the former president rescinded it.

The winner will face Democratic candidate Dr. Will Boyd in November’s general election.

Another race we’re covering is the Democratic nomination for governor. Yolanda Flowers faces off against state Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier.

Flowers says her message is still the same as before the runoff, that Alabamians are tired of inequality and ready for a change. Sanders-Fortier says her vision includes turning Alabama into what she calls a “beloved community,” where anyone can excel.

The winner will face Republican incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in November’s general election.

Alabama’s secretary of state position is on the ballot. State Rep. Wes Allen is facing off against state Auditor Jim Zeigler for the Republican nomination.

The winner of this race will face Democrat Pamela Laffitte and Libertarian candidate Jason “Matt” Shelby during the general election.

We’re also following the GOP primary runoff for state auditor. Pastor Stan Cooke from Jefferson County is facing off against state Rep. Andrew Sorrell of Muscle Shoals.

No Democrat is seeking the office, but Leigh Lachine will be on the ballot as the Libertarian candidate.

You can vote from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Once the results come in, we’ll bring them to you both on air and here on FOX10tv.com.

