Another hot day on Gulf Coast, records could be broken this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has felt like summer for weeks and the kids have been enjoying every second of it, but now it is officially the first day of summer.

“I’m dumbfounded, it’s never been this hot here before,” said Mabis Bush. “Saturday when you walk out the door you wet!”

It is only the first day and it is certainly living up to expectations with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s and the feels like in the triple digits.

For kids, this heat can be especially critical if precautions are not taken.

“It’s summer vacation so the grandkids want to go out and always take plenty of water, make sure there’s plenty of shade,” said Phyllis Krause.

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” Bush said. “Please keep your children with water.”

“We drink lots of water, I don’t necessarily drink cold water, I like to drink lukewarm water so it doesn’t shock my body,” said Kiara Bracy.

---

