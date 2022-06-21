Atmore PD seeks ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is on the hunt for a suspect in an attempted murder case.

The department identified Rayvon Madison as the suspect and warned the public that “he should be considered armed and dangerous.” Police posted his picture on social media.

Police advise the public to not approach Madison. If he is spotted, call 911.

---

