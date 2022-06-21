Advertise With Us
Atmore PD seeks ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

Rayvon Madison
Rayvon Madison(Atmore Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is on the hunt for a suspect in an attempted murder case.

The department identified Rayvon Madison as the suspect and warned the public that “he should be considered armed and dangerous.” Police posted his picture on social media.

Police advise the public to not approach Madison. If he is spotted, call 911.

