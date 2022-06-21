Author Lori Crever on the importance of seeking mentors

Author Lori Crever is on the Gulf Coast for the 2022 Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile. She also has two book-signings for her book Protégé Power: A Road to Mentorship. Crever will be at Barnes & Noble in Spanish Fort Tues., June 21, 2022, from 1:00pm-4:00pm, and Page and Palette (32 S Section St, Fairhope, AL) from 2:00pm-4:00pm.

“Dream big. Great things are expected of you.” When visiting former America’s Junior Miss Diane Sawyer said those words to Lori Crever 40 years ago, Lori was in Mobile representing Minnesota in what is now known as the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) scholarship program. Lori took the advice to heart, going on to become a leader in the international division of Wells Fargo bank, a Fortune 50 company.

This year, as DYW celebrates its 65th year in Mobile (June 23-25, 2022), Crever is returning to the city where so many life-transforming experiences took place. Prior, Lori will present a webinar for fellow AJM/DYW program alumnae on the topic of her book, Protégé Power: A Road to Mentorship. While visiting Mobile (June 18-26), Lori will stay with a member of her 1982 host family and attend program activities at the Mobile Civic Center Theatre to cheer on Minnesota’s DYW for 2022, Keerthana Ramanathan, an aspiring physician scientist who will attend Georgetown.

The Distinguished Young Women National Finals are June 23-25, 2022, at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. You can buy tickets, watch online, or find out more information here.

