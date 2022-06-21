Benefits of hiring a local lawyer with Greene & Phillips

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With so many lawyers to choose from, it’s hard to know who is the best choice after you’ve been injured. David Greene from Greene & Phillips joined us on Studio10 with some simple tips about what to ask your lawyer before you hire him or her.

The following questions and answers were provided by Greene & Phillips:

What’s the first thing you should ask a lawyer before you hire them?

You should ask any lawyer you plan on hiring, “are you from the area?” Having someone that is living and working here in Mobile can make a big difference in your case.

There also must being a convenience factor of having a local lawyer?

Absolutely. You don’t want to have to drive a long way to meet with your lawyer. There’s something really important about sitting down face to face with your attorney to answer any questions you have, and for him to know the full extent of your injuries.

Are there local factors in being able to successfully handle someone’s case?

Legal issues can be very complicated and solving those issues often involve knowledge of local practices, rules, and regulations. An attorney from outside of Mobile isn’t going to know as many of the factors that could affect your case. You want a lawyer who has a strong knowledge of the Mobile community, so that he can see all the unique angles to your case.

Does it make a difference if they have tried cases in the local courts?

Familiarity with local courts can be a very important part of hiring a local law firm. Attorneys who try cases before local judges will have a distinct advantage over those who haven’t. A local attorney will have developed a rapport with the judges and their staff.

What other questions should ask your attorney?

You want to make sure they have handled your type of case before, what kind of verdicts and settlements they have had, and also what kind of system they have in place to handle your case. It is important to hire an attorney who has a lot of experience with your type of case so that they are able to truly help you.

How can our viewers reach you if they have a question about an injury case?

They can call us at 300-2000, or they can come our office on Florida St. anytime. You never need an appointment at Greene & Phillips.

