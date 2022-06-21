“Community Days” event to reduce youth violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As a part of Operation Echo Stop, the Youth Violence Prevention “Community Days” are events designed to strengthen the family structure.

They take place in areas most affected by violent crime in the City of Mobile. The overall approach is to take resources to families that need them most.

Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones joined us on Studio10 to talk about the program and the next event.

Here’s the information about that event:

It’s time for another Community Days brought to you by the City of Mobile Police Department. In an effort to curb gun violence, Mobile’s new Youth Violence Prevention invites area residents to come out for this important community event. Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Azalea Pointe Apartments. There will be youth mentoring, as well as free food and fun activities for the kids. More than 20 agencies will set up to provide resources. This is a FREE a vitally important event for OUR city, remember it takes ALL OF US!

https://www.mobilecountyal.gov/community_events/events/community-days-2022-06-23

