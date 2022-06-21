Heavenly Hash at Punta Clara Kitchen

Studio 10′s Chelsey stopped by Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear to see how their famous Heavenly Hash is made! The treats are made with homemade marshmallow that is unlike the traditional store-bought marshmallows you’re used to.

Punta Clara Kitchen has been creating homemade treats and sweets for more than 70 years. This family-owned and operated business spans four generations of Paceys. Their specialty candies are made in their kitchen using treasured family recipes and a lot of love!

When you visit Punta Clara Kitchen, you’ll find a wide variety of homemade candies, pralines, cakes, fruit and vegetable preserves, and many more food items. They also offer beautiful gift baskets and seasonal treats like chocolate bunnies.

Visit Punta Clara Kitchen today in the heart of Point Clear, AL!

PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN

17111 Scenic Highway 98, Point Clear, Alabama

800-437-7868

www.puntaclara.com

Find on Facebook

MARSHMALLOW RECIPE:

INGREDIENTS:

6 cups sugar

2 ¼ cups warm water

1 ½ cup syrup, plus 1 ½ cup syrup

2 Tbsp vanilla

6 Tbsp gelatin

1 ½ cup cold water

STEPS:

Mix gelatin and cold water in a measuring cup; let thicken, set aside.

Cook sugar, warm water and 1 ½ cup syrup to 240 degrees. Add additional 1 ½ cup syrup to mixture. Gently stir.

Pour in large mixer. Beat on high (3), add gelatin by the spoonful into mixer; add vanilla. Mix until it thickens (approx. 7 minutes).

Pour on large well-greased tray. Cover with buttered wax paper and a towel. Put in bag. Let sit overnight. *Marshmallow is very sticky.

