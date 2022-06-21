Ice industry booms in midst of heat wave

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures continue to soar this week, and many people are trying anything to keep icy cool, yet there’s one industry that thrives off this heat.

Ice Plant in Mobile had palettes stacked floor to ceiling with thousands of bags belted out and packaged. In the main freezer, the room sits at 30 degrees and 25,000 ice bags go out every day.

“This time of year, we make our money,” said Josh Cameron, distribution manager for Mobile Ice Plant. “We expect it. It’s nothing out of the ordinary. It’s a little hotter than it normally is. For the most part, we are used to it, and we’re ready for it.”

The ice is wheeled out and loaded onto 18-wheelers, ready for the next destination.

“I think there’s a lot of people with fridges at home that can’t keep up, so they go to a convenient store to buy that extra bag of ice,” said Cameron.

That was true for some people at a gas station around the corner. People picked up ice before heading out for a hot day with family, and others tried to get ice while their machines were broken.

“It was broken for a couple of days, and everybody and their momma was saying, ‘oh my god, I need ice,’” said Kimberly Marion, buying ice. “We were out, and that’s sad when you have to tell someone you’re out of ice.”

A word to the wise this time of year, drink plenty of water.

“My son-in-law actually had a heat stroke the other day, and he had to have five liters, and if you work outside, you got to stay hydrated,” said Marion.

---

