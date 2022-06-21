Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Initiative aims to keep children focused and off streets

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gloves Not Guns is a community outreach program of Hope Boxing Academy offering training, tutoring and mentoring to keep children focused, active and off the streets.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Dexter Sutton and Leavie King to learn more about the initiative.

The academy is hosting a community event this weekend to discourage children and young adults from committing acts of violence while helping them channel their energy in the boxing ring.

“Project Reach: Gloves Not Guns”

Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

James Seals Park - 540 Texas St, Mobile, AL 36603

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ice Plant Mobile
Ice industry booms in midst of heat wave
Prichard man accused of beating dog to death facing federal gun charge
Prichard man accused of beating dog to death facing federal gun charge
Staying safe during the heat wave
Staying safe during the heat wave
Urgent search underway for sex offender wanted after Daphne child suffers severe head injury
Urgent search underway for sex offender wanted after Daphne child suffers severe head injury
Jeremy Johnson is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
Accused of beating dog to death, Prichard man now charged with gun offense