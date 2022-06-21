Initiative aims to keep children focused and off streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gloves Not Guns is a community outreach program of Hope Boxing Academy offering training, tutoring and mentoring to keep children focused, active and off the streets.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Dexter Sutton and Leavie King to learn more about the initiative.

The academy is hosting a community event this weekend to discourage children and young adults from committing acts of violence while helping them channel their energy in the boxing ring.

“Project Reach: Gloves Not Guns”

Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

James Seals Park - 540 Texas St, Mobile, AL 36603

