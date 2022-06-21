Man charged with punching woman in the face at the beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County deputies said they had to use a Taser to arrest a man who had punched a woman in the face at the beach.

According to investigators, 49-year-old Douglas Bryson was under the influence when he hit the woman on Pensacola Beach. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Deputies did not reveal how Bryson knew the woman, but they said it is considered a case of domestic violence

He’s charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

Jail records show Bryson lives in Newnan, Georgia.



