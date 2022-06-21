Man throws meth in deputy’s face, sheriff’s office says

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County deputy was sent to the hospital after a man threw meth in his face, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they stopped 35-year-old Todd Adams of Mississippi and asked him to get out of his car. He took off running but tripped and fell.

The sheriff’s office said Adams started reaching into his shorts so the deputy pulled out a taser. Investigators said Adams grabbed the taser and then threw crushed meth into the deputy’s chest and face. The sheriff’s office said he was later found hiding under a trailer.

The deputy was treated for exposure to meth and an elevated heart rate.

Deputies said a search of Adams’ car turned up a half dozen hydrocodone pills, 67 grams of codeine syrup, and marijuana. About 147 grams of meth were found in the area where he tossed it, the sheriff’s office said.

Adams is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, driving without a license, depriving an officer of a means of protection, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, and resisting an officer.

