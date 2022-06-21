MCHD to offer COVID vaccines for infants, toddlers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccinations for infants and toddlers.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older.

MCHD will offer the Pfizer vaccine beginning Thursday, June, 23. The Moderna vaccine will be available later this month, according to the health department.

MCHD can provide vaccinations and rapid testing at its Festival Centre location at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive, Suite 101-A in Mobile; the Semmes Health Center, 3810 Wulff Road East; and the Southwest Public Health Center in Tillman’s Corner, 5580 Inn Road.

These free, in-clinic services are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While no appointment is required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, individual appointments must be made for rapid testing online at https://appointments.mchd.org.

Additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing can be found at www.MCHDcares.com or by calling 251-410-MCHD (6243).

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.