Mobile to pay homeless people to pick up litter in the city

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved a plan to pay people experiencing homelessness to pick up litter in the city.

The contract is with Ransom Ministries, a group that has been assisting homeless individuals in the community for over a decade.

Ransom will recruit, train, and transport people looking for work to different areas of the city to clean litter from roadsides. The city will determine the areas needing attention and will collect the bagged litter.

According to the mayor’s office, 83% of participants in previous Ransom Ministries job programs have been able to get employed and stay employed for at least a year.

“I truly believe this will be a win-win for the City and those who take advantage of this program,” Mayor Stimpson said. “Partnering with an established and proven organization like Ransom Ministries will help us make an immediate impact in people’s lives — providing them with a means of income and potentially opening the door to other services like housing, healthcare and more.”

The pilot program will start with a 60-day trial.

