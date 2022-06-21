Officials working to ID bicyclist killed on Tucker Rd. Monday night

LATIMER, Miss. (WLOX) - A bicyclist was hit and killed in Latimer Monday night. Now, officials need your help identifying the victim.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Tucker Road, north of Interstate 10. Right now, the victim is only described as a white man. Officials are hoping someone will hear about the circumstances of the fatal crash and help identify the man.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver involved.

If you have any information that could help, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063.

