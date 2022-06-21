Advertise With Us
Sessions Farm Market’s Annual ‘Melons at the Market’

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Sessions Farm Market is gearing up for its big Melons at the Market event. Joe visited the market to preview what is to come.

It all kicks off Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. Free watermelon slices will be available as well as shaved ice, food trucks, and bounce houses for the kids. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

  • Sessions Farm Market
  • 8971 Grand Bay Wilmer Rd
  • Grand Bay, AL
  • 251-865-0455

