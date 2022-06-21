Sessions Farm Market’s Annual ‘Melons at the Market’

Sessions Farm Market is gearing up for its big Melons at the Market event. Joe visited the market to preview what is to come.

It all kicks off Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. Free watermelon slices will be available as well as shaved ice, food trucks, and bounce houses for the kids. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Sessions Farm Market

8971 Grand Bay Wilmer Rd

Grand Bay, AL

251-865-0455

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.