Temperatures will get hotter as days advance

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Very hot temperatures will continue to plague us today and will get worse in the days ahead. Plan on upper 90s this afternoon with a “feel like” temperature of 108 for most of you. There will be a few scattered storms in random spots again, but the coverage of rain is going down as the week rolls along and the heat levels will be going up so plan accordingly. Make sure you’re doing what you can to stay hydrated and avoid the outdoors during the afternoon hours. Air temps will be in the triple digits tomorrow through Saturday and rain chances will finally go back up next week. In the Tropics, things are quiet for now.

