Temperatures will get hotter as days advance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Very hot temperatures will continue to plague us today and will get worse in the days ahead. Plan on upper 90s this afternoon with a “feel like” temperature of 108 for most of you. There will be a few scattered storms in random spots again, but the coverage of rain is going down as the week rolls along and the heat levels will be going up so plan accordingly. Make sure you’re doing what you can to stay hydrated and avoid the outdoors during the afternoon hours. Air temps will be in the triple digits tomorrow through Saturday and rain chances will finally go back up next week. In the Tropics, things are quiet for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.