Urgent search underway for sex offender wanted after Daphne child suffers severe head injury

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - An urgent search is underway for a convicted sex offender after a child suffered a severe head injury, Daphne police said.

Investigators said the 5-year-old was injured in the Park City area around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The child was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Daphne police said they want to talk to Douglas Lewis, 45, about the case. He has not been charged with injuring the child, but police said he’s a convicted sex offender who is in violation of registration and notification laws.

He was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Main Street and D’Olive Boulevard in Daphne.

Police released a picture of Lewis and said his hair is longer now than when the photo was taken. Records show Lewis was convicted of statutory rape in 1995 in California.

