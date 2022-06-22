Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Rep. Wes Allen is heading to the general election in Alabama’s secretary of state race.

Allen defeated state Auditor Jim Zeigler in Tuesday’s Republican runoff. Allen got 64% of the votes, while Zeigler got 36%

Before being elected to the state Legislature, Allen served as probate judge in Pike County for a decade, where he was responsible for administering elections.

Zeigler will finish his second term as state auditor.

Allen will face the Democratic candidate Pamela Lafitte in November’s general election.

