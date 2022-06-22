Advertise With Us
Bay Minette man killed in Highway 31 crash

An elderly man from Bay Minette died in a crash on Highway 31 on Monday.
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An elderly man from Bay Minette died in a crash on Highway 31 on Monday.

Alabama State Troopers said Winston Killam, 85, was killed when the 2003 Saturn Ion he was driving was struck by a 2014 Nissan Altima. Killam was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened about four miles northeast of Bay Minette. Details about the cause of the crash were not released.

