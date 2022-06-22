Advertise With Us
Bay Minette stabbing victim in critical condition; police seek person of interest in case

(WIS)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A stabbing victim is in critical condition, and police in Bay Minette are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the case.

The Bay Minette Police Department reports it received a call Tuesday regarding a male suffering from a stab wound. Once on scene in the area of Grove Street, police say, officers found the victim was suffering a stab wound on his back near his shoulder blade.

The victim was flown to University Hospital in Mobile, where he remains in critical condition, police say.

Investigators say Ebony Shamir Hood is a person of interest in the case. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hood, you are asked to call the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559.

“This investigation is ongoing and investigators are actively following up on every lead and aspect of the case,” Police Chief Al Tolbert said in an e-mail to news media.

---

