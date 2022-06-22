Bond set for 2 men accused of stealing lawn mower

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) - Two men were booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on charges of grand larceny in connection with a commercial lawn mower theft worth more that $1,000.

Harley Poole, 42, of Biloxi, Miss., and Jeffery Garbutt Sr., 51, of Vancleave, Miss., are both accused of stealing a $4,000 lawn mower from the Gulf Hills Golf Club last week, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Harley Poole (Jackson County (Miss.) Sheriff's Department)

Jeffery Garbutt Sr. (Jackson County (Miss.) Sheriff's Department)

Garbutt was arrested Monday in Pascagoula. Deputies arrested Poole Monday afternoon at his home, where they found the lawn mower, authorities said.

Bond for each man was set at $50,000 at their initial hearings Tuesday afternoon.

