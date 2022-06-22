Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Bond set for 2 men accused of stealing lawn mower

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) - Two men were booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on charges of grand larceny in connection with a commercial lawn mower theft worth more that $1,000.

Harley Poole, 42, of Biloxi, Miss., and Jeffery Garbutt Sr., 51, of Vancleave, Miss., are both accused of stealing a $4,000 lawn mower from the Gulf Hills Golf Club last week, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Harley Poole
Harley Poole(Jackson County (Miss.) Sheriff's Department)
Jeffery Garbutt Sr.
Jeffery Garbutt Sr.(Jackson County (Miss.) Sheriff's Department)

Garbutt was arrested Monday in Pascagoula. Deputies arrested Poole Monday afternoon at his home, where they found the lawn mower, authorities said.

Bond for each man was set at $50,000 at their initial hearings Tuesday afternoon.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hezekiah Belfon
Accused Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooter Hezekiah Belfon back behind bars in Mobile
(FILE)
Another hot day on Gulf Coast, records could be broken this week
23-year-old man shot to death Sunday was turning life around, father says
Father of slain Trinity Gardens man: ‘In the name of Jesus, y’all put the guns down’
Emerald Pines Apartments
Police investigate second homicide at Gulfport apartments in as many months