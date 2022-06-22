Chickasaw Police arrest two people for alleged abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Two Mobile people are in metro jail charged with abuse of a protected person.

The exact allegations, still unknown.

Chickasaw Police arrested the pair Tuesday, but aren’t saying anything about the accusations.

FOX 10 News went out to the police station to get more information.

We were told investigators would release a statement Wednesday.

The two suspects arrested are 21-year-old Dakerria Hall and 22-year-old Kevin Franklin.

They were both charged with abuse of a protected person.

According to Alabama law, that includes someone in a nursing home, mental institution, developmental center for people with an intellectual disability, or other convalescent care facility.

Depending on the accusations, the charge could be a felony.

FOX 10 News is working to get more information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.