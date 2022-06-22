Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Chickasaw Police arrest two people for alleged abuse

Both charged with abuse of a protected person.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Two Mobile people are in metro jail charged with abuse of a protected person.

The exact allegations, still unknown.

Chickasaw Police arrested the pair Tuesday, but aren’t saying anything about the accusations.

FOX 10 News went out to the police station to get more information.

We were told investigators would release a statement Wednesday.

The two suspects arrested are 21-year-old Dakerria Hall and 22-year-old Kevin Franklin.

They were both charged with abuse of a protected person.

According to Alabama law, that includes someone in a nursing home, mental institution, developmental center for people with an intellectual disability, or other convalescent care facility.

Depending on the accusations, the charge could be a felony.

FOX 10 News is working to get more information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican runoff in Alabama's secretary of state race.
Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Ice business booms as the heat rises
Ice business booms as the heat rises
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race