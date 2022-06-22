Gov. Ivey: Biden’s call for 3-month suspension of gas, diesel taxes a ‘gimmick’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Gov. Kay Ivey called President Joe Biden’s efforts to temporarily suspend taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel a “gimmick.”

On Wednesday, Biden urged Congress to suspend federal taxes on gasoline and diesel for three months to help Americans beleaguered by high fuel costs. He also urged states to suspend state gas taxes.

In her response, Ivey said such tactics wouldn’t guarantee that consumers would see any relief. Her statement read:

“Alabamians and Americans alike are hurting, and it’s a real shame President Biden is failing to address the problem. Folks across our state need relief, but I do not believe that relief will come through a fuel tax suspension at the federal or state levels. In fact, as we have continued to look closely at this issue, I believe that this could cause more harm than good in Alabama, ultimately costing taxpayers.

“President Biden could not be more hard-headed on the issue of American energy independence, but he campaigned on that, so, it comes as no surprise to me. He is closing pipelines with the stroke of a pen. Here in our neck of the woods, the Gulf of Mexico is currently in a moratorium with no lease sales being held, which impacts both our oil and gas industries, as well as the Alabama consumer. He is pointing his finger at the oil industry and is looking anywhere else but home. There is also no certainty that Americans will feel even temporary relief from this band-aid approach. Let’s be clear: We need a permanent solution.

“The Biden Administration is seeing bad poll numbers, and they’re scrambling. This is a gimmick, plain and simple.”

Gov. Ivey signed a bill in 2019 increasing Alabama’s gas tax to 28 cents a gallon. She has said she is against suspending the state’s tax on gasoline because that money is funding several road projects across Alabama.

