Groundbreaking held for new pickleball complex in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - New pickleball courts are coming to the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

Groundbreaking for the new venue was held on Wednesday.

The city and Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Sports and Events will split the $780,000 cost. There has been a movement within the community to add pickleball courts for some time. The plan was originally for six courts, but the popularity of the game led to bigger plans.

With the partnership, the new facility will consist of 12 lighted, full-size pickleball courts. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing recreational sports in America and those who’ve been pushing to bring it here say the sport helps keep them active.

American Tennis Courts of Mobile will handle the construction. Completion of the project is scheduled for December of this year.

Gulf Shores building 12 new pickleball courts at Sportsplex (City of Gulf Shores)

