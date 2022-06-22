Heat levels will crank up today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The heat levels crank up even more starting today with minimal opportunities for showers and storms. Expect the air temp to reach the triple digits for four straight days starting today. Make sure you’re avoiding outdoor activities the next several days during the afternoon hours. Staying hydrated is very important in this time of environment. Thankfully, we’ll see the heat levels coming down next week with highs projected to slide back to the mid 90s next week. Rain and storm chances will also rise next week with rain coverage up to 40%. In the Tropics, things are quiet for now.

