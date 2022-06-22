‘It’s just very comforting’: Mail carriers helping keep Mobile’s most vulnerable safe during heatwave

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this record heat, mail carriers like Carman Montgomery are as dedicated as ever.

The blistering temperatures are not stopping her from delivering the mail and being there for those on her route.

“We do see these customers every day,” she said. “We kind of build a family.”

Montgomery and post office letter carriers throughout America are trained to keep a watchful eye on their customers year-round, especially the elderly in this dangerous heat.

It is a program known as “Carrier Alert.” They look for uncollected mail and signs of a problem. If they need to, they will then call for help and that is exactly what Montgomery had to do for someone on her route.

“She was screaming help I can’t get up and I was like Ms. Teresa are you okay? She was like no, Ms. Carman I can’t get up,” Montgomery said. “She had one of those alert neckless, but she couldn’t get to it at the time.”

Stories like that make Mobile Postmaster Paul Birge proud.

“I think that this plays a vital role in our community,” he said. “We are the only face many people see each and every day.”

Back on Montgomery’s route, she is delivering her usual friendly service with a smile while checking up on her customers earning her a stamp of approval.

“It’s just very comforting and wonderful service and that’s the most important thing,” said Felicie Gayle.

Montgomery and other letter carriers caring for the community one delivery at a time.

“Times are hard right now,” Montgomery said. “Not everyone can afford the extra assistance from agencies and stuff like that charge them so it’s good that we’re able to do things like that for free.”

If you are interested in being a part of the program, you can call the post office to put an alert card in your mailbox.

