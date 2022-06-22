New ownership at Goldstein’s Diamonds and Jewelry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Goldstein’s Diamonds and Jewelry is officially under new ownership. As of this week, Toddy and Amanda Pitard are the new owners at Goldstein’s Diamonds and Jewelry.

Toddy has been in the jewelry industry since the age of 15 when he started as an errand runner. He has worked his way up and is now a Master Bench Jeweler, Antwerp Diamond Specialist and the owner of three jewelry stores: Lauray’s, the Diamond Center in Downtown Hot Springs, and Murphy-Pitard Jewelers in El Dorado, AR and now Goldstein’s Diamonds and Jewelry in Mobile, AL.

Him and his wife Amanda, a Graduate Gemologist and Antwerp Diamond Specialist, look forward to continuing to uphold the Goldstein’s values and exceptional standards of quality and service.

Goldstein’s Diamonds and Jewelry

887 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL 36695

goldsteinsjewelry.com

251-460-9050

