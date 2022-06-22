No off-season for the Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy joined us on Studio10 talk about their exciting off season.

He touched on many topics including the Senior Bowl’s impact on the 2022 NFL Draft, the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, and this weekend’s upcoming Senior Bowl Charities Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Click on the link to see the interview. Visit seniorbowl.com for all their latest news and updates.

