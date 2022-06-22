Advertise With Us
Pensacola PD investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola police are investigating a shooting at Attucks Court, 1300 W. Cervantes St., where one person was killed and another wounded this morning.

Officers responding the location after several 911 calls regarding shots being fired found two victims. One victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said they have no suspect description yet and are trying to locate witnesses.

More information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.

Anyone has any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900.

