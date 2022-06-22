People in Mobile preparing for potential record breaking temperatures this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We want to remind you about the dangers of these extremely hot temperatures.

This heat is not letting up and it’s only going to get worse. Temperatures over the next few days could tie or even break records.

In downtown Mobile, people are doing what they can to stay cool. One church is even offering free water and cool towels for people to use.

“We come out. We’ve got public water, and we’ve been spending a lot of time at the beach”. We’ve been refilling our water just about every chance we get. We just refill it and stay hydrated,” Kellee Wilkerson said.

Kellee Wilkerson is here from Tennessee to visit her family. She says she’s embracing the heat to spend time with them, but she’s doing it safely.

And that’s good thinking. With these temps, Doctor peter Rippey said there are several warning signs to watch for.

“I think anyone who’s having fatigue or muscle cramps definitely probably needs to get inside and drink some fluids,” Dr. Rippey said.

Another visitor to the Port City says she’s used to this but is also staying prepared.

“I’m not real familiar with Mobile, but I know it’s hot out here and it’s very humid. But it’s very hot in Kentucky too. We’re experiencing some heat, some humidity, and heat indices that are breaking records like crazy. So, I was prepared for this heat,” Cordelia Adams said.

And for those who may not be prepared, it’s important to know when to get help.

“Anytime that somebody is not improving with that, or they seem to be getting worse, Including becoming more confused or disoriented, that’s the time when it’s time to call 911,” Dr. Rippey said.

The National Weather Service is also reminding people that before leaving your home, you should ask yourself these four questions:

Do you have enough water?

Is shade available?

Do you know the symptoms of heat illness?

Do you know who to call in an emergency?

Answering those questions before leaving your home could save your life.

