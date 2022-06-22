Police arrest Fugitive Files suspect accused of stabbing his girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect accused of stabbing his girlfriend is now behind bars.

Police said Jordan Cruse, 20, was arguing with his girlfriend at an apartment on Old Pascagoula Road in April. Detectives said Cruse became so enraged, he grabbed a knife, and stabbed the woman repeatedly, in the back, and face.

But the attack continued, police said. He got some bug spray, spraying it into the victim’s eyes, before leaving the apartment, according to investigators.

Cruse is charged with first-degree domestic violence.

---

