Summer Kid’s Fest is back! Spanish Fort Premiere Cinemas is offering free movies to the public

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With summer break officially in full swing, families are heading to Spanish Fort Premiere Cinemas to enjoy the start of their Summer Kids Fest.

The cinema offers tickets to a different movie each week -- for free!

Kids were lining up at the concessions stands, getting their drinks and snacks before heading in to watch the movie of the day, Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Crossroads Church Summer Day Camp brought their group to enjoy a movie for the day.

“We’ve been doing this for three years now since we’ve been running it and it is a great program for our kids, we love the fact that we’re able to come on a very good budget and some happy snacks and enjoy some time together and watch a good movie of course,” said Kayla Ferguson, Church Pastor.

Michael McIntyre, the Theatre Director, said they’ve been doing this for a while and love seeing summer camps and families being able to enjoy an outing without worrying about the cost.

“It’s an opportunity for parents that don’t have a whole lot of money, they can come to bring their kids to the movies for free, it’s also good for daycares and summer camps to plan activities out,” said McIntyre.

Pastor Ferguson said it is also a great way to get out of the summer heat.

The showings happen every Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. throughout the summer.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS IS AS FOLLOWS:

6/22 & 6/23 - Clifford the Big Red Dog

6/29 & 6/30 - Paw Patrol the Movie

7/6 & 7/7 - The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

7/13 & 7/14 - The Lego Movie

7/20 & 7/21 - Scoob!

7/27 & 7/28 - Tom & Jerry

8/3 & 8/4 - Space Jam 2

Free tickets for these events can be picked up on the day of the event OR reserved ahead of time at www.pccmovies.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.