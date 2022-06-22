Volunteer opportunities at the Mitchell Cancer Institute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this ‘Healthy Living with USA Health’, speak with USA Mitchell Cancer Institute’s Susan Crutchfield about how you can help with their program through volunteering. We also speak with one of the volunteers, Denise McIrvin about her experience helping cancer patients at the facility.

We’ll discuss some of the things volunteers can do, where volunteers are needed, requirements, COVID protections for volunteers and more.

To learn more about the program and how you can become a volunteer, visit: https://www.usahealthsystem.com/volunteering/volunteering-at-mitchell-cancer-institute

---

